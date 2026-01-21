Rwanda: Moderate to Heavy Rains Expected Late January

Rwanda is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the last ten days of January 2026, from January 21 to 31, according to a forecast by Rwanda Meteorological Agency.

Rainfall during this period is predicted to range between 7mm and 110mm, which is within the normal average for this time of year. Most areas are expected to have between one and three rainy days.

ALSO READ: Nyabihu, Ngororero to see heaviest mid-January rains

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The rains are driven by seasonal weather systems affecting the region, combined with local conditions that create active weather, the agency noted.

Daytime temperatures will range between 21°C and 31°C, while night-time temperatures are expected to be between 9°C and 18°C. Winds are forecast to be moderate to strong, reaching speeds of 4 to 12 metres per second across the country.

Areas expecting heavier rainfall

The heaviest rains, between 90mm and 110mm, are expected in parts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke and Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro, and a small portion of Rubavu.

ALSO READ: Meteo Rwanda mulls fee on forecast data

Rainfall of 70mm to 90mm is forecast in most of the remaining Western Province, other parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru, Huye, Nyanza, Ruhango, Musanze, and Burera.

Some parts of the City of Kigali and Southern Province are expected to receive 50mm to 70mm. Most remaining areas are likely to receive between 30mm and 50mm, except for parts of Nyagatare, Gatsibo and Kayonza, which are expected to get lighter rainfall of 7mm to 30mm.

Temperature outlook

The highest daytime temperatures, between 29°C and 31°C, are expected in Bugesera, Rwamagana, large parts of the City of Kigali, and districts including Ngoma, Kirehe, Kayonza, Gatsibo and Nyagatare, as well as in the Bugarama plain and Amayaga region.

Cooler daytime temperatures, between 21°C and 23°C, are expected in parts of Nyabihu, Musanze, Ngororero, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Rutsiro, Rubavu and Karongi.

Night-time lows of 9°C to 11°C are expected in parts of Nyabihu, Musanze, Ngororero, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Rutsiro, Rubavu and Karongi. Warmer nights of 15°C to 18°C, are forecast in Kayonza and parts of Nyagatare, Gatsibo and Kirehe.

Wind forecast

Moderate to strong winds, ranging from 4 to 12 metres per second, are expected across the country. Strong winds of 8 to 12 metres per second are likely in Kirehe, Ngoma, Rubavu, some parts of Kayonza, Nyanza Rutsiro, southern Bugesera, Nyabihu Musanze, parts of Gatsibo, Ruhango, Rwamagana, Gisagara, Huye and Ngororero.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moderate winds of 4 to 6 metres per second are expected in the southern part of City of Kigali, some parts of Nyamasheke, Karongi and Nyagatare Kamonyi and Muhanga districts. The remaining areas are likely to experience winds between 6 and 8 metres per second.