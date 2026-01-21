Zambia: Can Handball - Rwanda to Face Zambia in Opening Match

Rwanda vs Zambia

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: BK Arena

Rwanda will open their campaign at the 27th Men's Senior Handball Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 21, with a clash against Zambia at BK Arena.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The continental showpiece runs from January 21 to 31 and will be hosted across two venues--BK Arena and Petit Stade. The tournament features 16 of Africa's top handball nations, including hosts Rwanda.

This edition marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time Rwanda is hosting the Men's Handball Africa Cup of Nations, a significant achievement for both the country and the East African region.

ALSO READ: What to know about 2026 African Handball Championship

After their opener against Zambia, Hafedh Zouabi's side will return to action on Thursday, January 22, when they face Algeria at 7:00 PM. Rwanda will conclude their group-stage campaign on January 24 against Nigeria, also at 7:00 PM.

ALSO READ: Hosts in high spirits ahead of continental tournament

In preparation for the competition, Rwanda's provisional squad played three international friendly matches. They suffered two defeats against Gabon but secured a narrow 27-26 victory over Cameroon.

Rwanda's Group A opponents at a glance

Algeria

Algeria are among Africa's traditional handball powerhouses. They have made approximately 26 appearances at the African Men's Handball Championship and have won the title seven times, making them one of only three nations to lift the trophy multiple times. Algeria finished runners-up at the 2024 edition held in Egypt.

Zambia

Zambia have featured in the tournament four times and are yet to win a title. At the 26th edition, they finished 16th, the bottom position.

Nigeria

Nigeria have made 17 appearances at the continental championship but have never won the title. They placed ninth at the most recent edition.