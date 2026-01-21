Rwanda: Hoops - APR to Begin Title Defense Against Inspired Generation

Defending Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) champions APR will tip off their title defense against newcomers Inspired Generation Basketball Club on February 13 at Petit Stade, according to the 2026 fixture calendar released by local basketball governing body (FERWABA) on Tuesday.

The opening league encounter will come a week after the new season officially commences on February 6.

It will pit two champions from different divisions against each other. APR, coached by James Maye Jr, will be looking to make a strong start against the 2025 Division Two Champions Inspired Generation, who are led by Elsite Chawa.

APR enter the new campaign with new faces to their roster including Dieudonné Ndizeye, American forward Carlton Edward Bragg Jr, and point guard Prince Twa, all of whom joined during the offseason.

Inspired Generation, meanwhile, are yet to announce any major signings ahead of their top-flight debut. They will begin their RBL campaign against Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on the opening day of the season, February 6, before facing APR a week later.

Elsewhere, Patriots will open their season against Azomco on February 13, while Tigers will take on Kepler on the same day.

The 2026 Rwanda Basketball League will feature nine teams: defending champions APR, runners-up REG, Kepler, United Generation Basketball (UGB), Patriots, Tigers, Azomco, EAUR, and Inspired Generation.

The regular season will run for five months, concluding on June 12, with a total of 81 games scheduled. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, where they will compete in best-of-five series to reach the semi-finals.

The two finalists will then face off in a best-of-seven championship series, with the winner earning the right to represent Rwanda in the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL).