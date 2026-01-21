Kenya: Kengen Assures No Injuries in Isolated Incident At Ngong Wind Power Facility

21 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has assured the public that no injuries occurred during an isolated incident involving one wind turbine at its Ngong Wind Power Facility on Tuesday.

The company confirmed the event happened at approximately 3:00pm Tuesday during scheduled routine maintenance. Importantly, KenGen emphasized that the affected 0.85 MW wind turbine was already offline at the time, ensuring no interruption or risk to the national electricity grid.

"KenGen wishes to confirm that no injuries were sustained, and all personnel on site were safely accounted for following the incident," the company said in an official statement.

KenGen reiterated its commitment to high health and safety standards across all its operations.

The company further stated that it is working closely with relevant safety and regulatory authorities to investigate the incident, assess any damage, and implement corrective measures to prevent future occurrences.

KenGen assured the public that all other turbines at the Ngong facility remain fully operational, maintaining steady power supply to the national grid.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.