Kenya: How Kenyans Can Buy Kenya Pipeline Company Shares

Nairobi — Kenyans can now buy shares in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) following the Government's decision to sell part of its stake through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The State plans to offload 65 percent of its shareholding in KPC to raise funds for investments in water, roads, airports, energy and other infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Fund. Of this stake, 60 percent has been reserved for Kenyan investors, with the remainder allocated to regional and other investors.

Under the offer, the Government is selling 11.81 billion shares at Sh9 per share, targeting to raise about Sh106.3 billion.

How to apply

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kenyans interested in buying KPC shares can apply through two channels:

USSD (Mobile Phone) Dial *483*816#

Follow the prompts to complete your applicationThis option is designed for individual investors who prefer using mobile phones. Online Portal (CDS Account) Apply through the official IPO portal: https://kpcipo.e-offer.app

Investors must have a Central Depository System (CDS) accountThis method is open to all investor categories and offers more flexibility and control.

"The KPC IPO provides two convenient application methods designed to accommodate different investor preferences and levels of technological access," KPC said, noting that while individuals can use USSD, the online platform is available to all investors.

The IPO was officially launched on Monday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi at the NSE.

Mbadi said the KPC listing is part of broader economic reforms aimed at deepening Kenya's capital markets, improving governance in state-owned enterprises, and expanding public ownership of strategic national assets.

Once listed, KPC will become one of the largest companies on the NSE, offering Kenyans a rare opportunity to directly invest in a key national infrastructure firm.