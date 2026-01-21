Namibia: Early Passion Fuels Rising Football Talent

Chief meteorological technician Olga Tjiueza says she noticed that her son, Muree Tjiueza, had a natural connection with football at an early stage.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport, Tjiueza says: "Even before he joined the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), he was always kicking a ball around at home, at school and with friends in the neighbourhood."

"By the time he was six or seven years old, it was clear that this wasn't just casual play. He had genuine passion."

She adds: "He would spend hours practising basic skills on his own, watching older boys play, and trying to copy their movements. That dedication at such a young age made it clear that football wasn't just for him, it is something he truly loves."

Tjiueza says before Muree joined SKW, he started out playing street football in the neighbourhood, where he learnt toughness, quick decision-making and how to read the game under pressure.

"Those early years gave him confidence and competitive experience. By the time he joined SKW he had already developed the fundamentals and discipline that made him stand out as a promising defender."

She says her son's dream is to grow into a top-level professional defender and represent Namibia on the big stages.

"He talks often about wanting to play in strong competitive leagues, where he can test himself against the best players and continue developing. Most importantly, he dreams of wearing the national team jersey at senior level and making his family and community proud," Tjiueza says.

Dreaming big with a never give up attitude, Muree hopes to inspire younger players after him to show them that discipline, humility, and hard work can take a boy from any background to the highest levels of the game.

Tjiueza says education is extremely important to Muree, and it is taken seriously.

"Even though football is his passion, he understands that a successful athlete needs discipline both on and off the field. He knows that good grades open doors whether it's future opportunities, scholarships, or simply having a solid foundation to fall back on," the mother says.

"For him, education is not just a backup plan, but a key part of becoming a well-rounded, responsible young man who can handle the challenges that come with football."

She says as parents, their role has always been to give Muree the environment, encouragement, and guidance he needs to grow as a footballer and young man.

"From the very beginning, we saw his passion for the game, and we made it our responsibility to nurture it in a healthy and balanced way," Tjiueza says.

"We supported him by making sure he never missed training, matches, or schoolwork. Many weekends were spent driving him to games, standing at the sidelines, cheering him on, and reminding him to stay humble and disciplined. We taught him the importance of hard work, respect for his coaches, and commitment to his team," she says.

She says Muree's father was also a footballer in his younger days.

"He played as a defender for a local team in Windhoek, and although he never pursued football professionally, he gained valuable experience that he later passed on to Muree."