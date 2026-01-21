Namibia: Summer Jive Tournament Set for August At Outjo

The third edition of the Summer Jive Tournament is set for 29 and 30 August at Etoshapoort Stadium at Outjo.

The tournament is a community-driven sporting and social event held annually at the town.

Event organiser Daniel Hafeni says the tournament brings together local and visiting football teams, community members, vendors, and visitors.

"The event features competitive football matches, community stalls, social interaction and entertainment in the form of a pre-tournament show, creating a platform that blends sport with local economic activity and community engagement.

"The tournament aims to promote sport, especially football, as a tool for youth development, to foster unity and social cohesion within the Outjo community, and to create economic opportunities for local vendors and service providers," Hafeni says.

Event organiser Bonny Haeseb says the tournament was launched in August 2024 as a local initiative aimed at creating a positive recreational platform for the Outjo community.

"The event is open to everyone. It is designed to be inclusive, safe and community-friendly. Apart from football and netball matches, the event will also include local food and merchandise stalls and an entertainment show. The Summer Jive Tournament has proven to be a meaningful community event. It has created approximately 30 temporary employment opportunities, supported local businesses and attracted 23 teams during the second edition. With the third edition, the organisers expect even greater participation and impact as the event continues to grow and gain recognition," Haeseb says.

Supporter Wesley van Wyk says each tournament carries a different experience.

"Tournaments are an opportunity for your players and teams to come together and share an experience full of sport and fun. The teams playing away from home have the opportunity to discover a new city (or town) and culture. At tournaments, friends and families come together," Van Wyk says.