Namibia: Usa Beat Namibia in Thriller

The Namibian Capricorn Eagles' chances of reaching this year's T20 World Cup suffered a blow when they lost by four wickets to the United States (US) at the global qualifier in Nepal yesterday.

In a thrilling match, with fortunes swaying to and fro throughout, Namibia reached a competitive 144/6 but the US held their nerve to reach the target with four wickets and four balls in hand.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia got off to a steady start with Yasmeen Khan and Sune Wittmann putting on a brisk 32 for the opening wicket.

Isani Vaghela struck back for the US with two wickets in two balls, dismissing Wittmann for eight and Kayleen Green for a duck, but Merczerly Gorases joined Khan to revive Namibia's innings with a crucial 76-run partnership.

Khan led the way, reaching her 50 off 32 balls, and then stepping up the tempo as she smashed 17 runs off one over by Saanvi Immadi.

Immadi, however, had the last laugh, dismissing Gorases for 28, while Khan followed soon afterwards for 76 off 47 balls (11x4, 2x6).

Further down the order, Wilka Mwatile added 15 not out and Arrasta Diergaardt 11 not out as Namibia set the US a competitive target of 145.

Tara Norris was the US' best bowler, taking three wickets for 34 runs.

In reply, the US got off to a quick start but two wickets each by Eveleen Kejarukua and Saimi Tuhadeleni swung the momentum back towards Namibia as the USA were pegged back to 75 for four wickets, with seven overs remaining.

Ella Claridge, however, revived the US' hopes with a great innings, although she also rode her luck, with a few dropped catches by Namibia's fielders.

She received good support from Ritu Singh (21) and when she was finally dismissed, trapped leg before wicket by Wilka Mwatile for 70 off 51 balls (10x4, 1x6), the US were on the cusp of victory, which was duly completed in the final over.

For Namibia, Kejarukua took two wickets for 25 runs and Tuhadeleni 2/28, while there was also some great fielding by Shihepo, who took three catches out in the deep.

Namibia captain Wittmann was gracious in defeat.

"Well done to the US for getting it over the line. It was a tough game with fortunes swinging to and fro throughout, but the US managed to pace their run chase very well," she said.

"We had a few opportunities that we didn't take, but I'm still proud of the girls and there are still three games left to make sure we get into the Super Six stage," she added.

Wittmann also praised Gorases for the vital anchor role she played in her partnership with Khan.

"Merczerly was in a good partnership there with Yassie (Khan) and well done to Yassie for pacing her innings so well, but I think we were still about 20 to 30 runs short of a good total," she said.

"We have been struggling to build good partnerships coming into this tournament, if you look at the Emerging Nations Trophy Tournament, so I think that's a big positive to take out of today's match and it just shows you that big partnerships play a crucial role in posting big totals," she added.

That defeat put Namibia second last in Group A, on zero points, just ahead of Papua New Guinea on nett run rate.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, went to the top of Group A on four points after winning their opening two matches.

On Sunday they beat the US by 21 runs after posting 158/5 and then restricting the US to 137/9, while yesterday, they beat Papua New Guinea by 30 runs after scoring 168/5 and then restricting PNG to 138/9.

Ireland are second in the group on two points after beating Papua New Guinea by 41 runs on Sunday.

Namibia face log leaders Bangladesh tomorrow.

The Netherlands and Thailand, meanwhile, lead Group B with four points each after they both won their opening two matches, while Scotland, Zimbabwe and Thailand are all on zero points.

The top three teams in each group will qualify for the Super Six stage, where the top four teams will qualify for the T20 World Cup in England.