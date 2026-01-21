Namibia: PR Leaders From Namibia Earn Continental Honour

FNB Namibia and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) spokespersons, Kirsty Watermeyer and Erasmus Nekundi have been named among Africa PR Week's Top 100 corporate communications leaders.

The list recognises communications professionals across the continent who demonstrate leadership, strategic influence and a commitment to ethical and impactful communication.

Speaking to The Namibian this week, Watermeyer said the recognition affirms the growing strategic importance of communications in shaping trust, transparency and long-term relationships between organisations and their stakeholders.

"I'm deeply honoured. It came as a complete surprise, and I am deeply grateful. At our organisation, help is at the heart of everything we do. We aim to make today easier and tomorrow better for everyone, and that purpose guides how we communicate, listen, and show up for our stakeholders," she said.

She said being named among Africa's top 100 corporate communications leaders is a privilege, particularly as it celebrates professionals who prioritise authenticity and impact.

"I'm grateful for a platform that celebrates communicators who strive for authenticity and impact across the continent. Ultimately, the bar is moving toward communication that is human, honest, and deeply intentional and I'm proud to contribute to that shift," she said.

Watermeyer said globally, organisations are increasingly recognising that communication is no longer a mere support function but a strategic asset that influences credibility, connection and reputation.

She urged emerging and practising public relations professionals to recognise the value of their role beyond information sharing.

"Your role isn't just to share information, but to create meaning," she said "Always stay connected to your audience who they are, what they care about, what they need, and how they want to feel. When you centre their needs in everything you do, your communication becomes more human, more intentional, and ultimately more impactful."

Nekundi says the recognition was particularly meaningful given the behind-the-scenes nature of the profession.

"It is quite an honour to be recognised as one of Africa's top communications and public relations specialists. In our profession, much of the work is unseen and rarely recognised because we make things happen from behind the scenes," he says.

"As communicators, we shape brand narratives and public perceptions, making this profession key and strategic to any organisation. I am proud and grateful for the recognition."