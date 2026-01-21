Tanzania: Mwinyi Drives Maritime Modernisation, Boosts Economy

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has emphasised the need to modernise maritime transport to enhance the Isles' economy. Dr Mwinyi said maritime transport remains the backbone of Zanzibar's economy, with more than 90 per cent of imports and exports handled through sea routes.

He affirmed the government's commitment to upgrading maritime infrastructure across Unguja and Pemba, noting that improved ports and modern vessels are critical to economic growth and efficient service delivery.

The President made the remarks yesterday at the official launch of the modern passenger vessel MV Kilimanjaro 9 in Zanzibar.

He said that as MV Kilimanjaro 9 prepares to ferry hundreds of passengers across the Indian Ocean, its launch signifies more than the arrival of a new vessel, but reflects Zanzibar's growing ambition to modernise its ports, strengthen sea transport and unlock fresh economic opportunities for its people.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"To improve efficiency and reduce congestion, the Government currently upgrades existing ports and constructs new modern facilities," Dr Mwinyi said.

ALSO READ: Dar Port efficiency boosts cargo throughput

He noted that construction of the Mpiga Duri Port is underway and will include passenger and cargo terminals, as well as docking facilities for tourism boats. He added that work has also begun on the Mangapwani Integrated Port, which will handle cargo ships, oil and gas reception and feature a dry dock for ship maintenance.

"These strategic investments will boost the movement of passengers and goods, stimulate trade and create jobs, while supporting Zanzibar's broader economic transformation," he said.

The President further said recent reforms in policies, laws and investment frameworks have opened the door for greater privatesector participation, with local companies now providing maritime services that meet international standards. He assured both local and foreign investors of continued government support through tax incentives, reduced bureaucracy and a stable investment climate.

"The Government will continue to work hand in hand with investors so that Zanzibaris receive highquality services at affordable costs," he said.

Dr Mwinyi highlighted the role of local investors, noting that Bakhresa Group has invested 150 million US dollars in the maritime transport sector, creating more than 281 jobs through passenger and cargo vessels serving Zanzibar and the Comoros.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also praised the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and other public institutions for their close collaboration with investors to fast-track development projects.

Earlier, Azam Marine Chief Executive Officer Abubakar Aziz Salim said MV Kilimanjaro 9 was built over 14 months by China Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou and meets high international safety and quality standards. He said the vessel can carry 631 passengers, measures 53 metres in length and is designed to withstand waves of up to three metres.

According to Mr Aziz, it will increase passenger capacity between Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar by more than 2,500 passengers per day, supporting the government's target of welcoming over one million tourists annually.

He added that the vessel features satellite systems for live broadcasting during voyages and a modern wastewater treatment system to protect the marine environment, in line with Zanzibar's Blue Economy vision.

Meanwhile, ZIPA Executive Director Saleh Mohammed said Zanzibar has registered 588 investment projects worth 6.8 billion US dollars during President Mwinyi's five-year tenure, creating more than 28,000 jobs.

He said the government, through ZIPA, will continue to partner with local and foreign investors to ensure development projects deliver lasting benefits to citizens and strengthen the island's economy.