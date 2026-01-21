Tanzania: Minister Hands Over School Supplies to 1,000 Special Needs Children

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Rahma Riyadh Kisuo, has donated school supplies to 1,000 children with special needs at Uhuru Mchanganyiko Primary School and Mnyamani Primary School in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

The assistance included various learning materials such as exercise books, pens, compasses, and school bags, aimed at supporting children who face challenges in accessing essential learning tools.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony, Kisuo said the main objective of the initiative is to ensure equal access to education for all children by providing a conducive learning environment that enables them to pursue their dreams without barriers.

She said the donation forms part of ongoing personal and government efforts to strengthen the education sector, particularly for children in need, through collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to reach more beneficiaries across different parts of the country.

Among the institutions that benefited from the support are Leadership Alliance for Sustainable Development Goals (LASDG) based on Nkrumah Street, Dar es Salaam; Macho kwa Jamii, located along Tambaza Road in King'angzi, Dar es Salaam; and Enlighten Girls Foundation, based in Zahanati, Morogoro.

Kisuo, who is also a Special Seats Member of Parliament representing NGOs, said the initiative reflects the direction of the Sixth Phase Government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, which is guided by the philosophy of Work and Humanity (Kazi na Utu) that emphasizes hard work while directly touching the lives of citizens.

She further called on NGOs, the private sector and development stakeholders to continue working with the government in supporting children with special needs, stressing that investment in education is a key pillar for sustainable national development.