Tanzania: Bakita Calls On Stakeholders to Register for the Kiswahili Conference

21 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Brigiter Masaki

Dar es Salaam — THE National Kiswahili Council of Tanzania (BAKITA) has called on Kiswahili stakeholders intending to participate in the Second International Kiswahili Conference, scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from April 27 to 30, 2026, to register early to facilitate smooth preparations.

Speaking to the Daily News in Dar es Salaam, BAKITA Chief Editor, Richard Mtambi, said the registration exercise for participants will close on January 31, 2026, to establish the exact number of participants and initiate official travel and conference arrangements.

Mtambi said the main objective of the conference is to promote the Kiswahili language globally while strengthening cooperation among Kiswahili stakeholders from different countries.

"The Kiswahili Conference will now be held annually. Last year, it was held in Cuba and received an impressive response, with strong participation and enthusiasm. Some of the papers presented there are still being used in universities across the world. This year, we are heading to Paris, France," he said.

He added that the conference is expected to bring together national leaders as official guests, along with stakeholders from various sectors, including education, business, investment and culture.

According to Mtambi, the conference will also serve as a platform to connect entrepreneurs from different countries, enabling them to exchange experiences and enter into business partnerships.

"We will also showcase investment opportunities in tourism, agriculture, industries, trade, and education, while promoting Tanzania's attractions internationally," he said.

Mtambi explained that participation in the conference is on an individual basis, noting that BAKITA has established a special registration link through which participants will submit their details.

He said the submitted information will be reviewed and verified before participants engage with BAKITA on travel arrangements and overall conference preparations.

The conference will be held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, which has the capacity to accommodate between 500 and 800 participants from various countries worldwide.

Furthermore, Mtambi said BAKITA continues to encourage institutions and government ministries to sponsor their staff to attend the conference, while arrangements are being made to coordinate visa processing, group air tickets and individual participation costs.

However, he clarified that each participant will be responsible for covering accommodation and local transport expenses while in Paris.

