Tanzania: Z'bar Courts Private Sector to Power Digital Economy

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR government has called on private institutions and development partners to collaborate closely with the state in investing in innovation systems to accelerate the transition to a robust and inclusive digital economy.

The call was made recently by the Zanzibar Minister for Communications, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, during the opening of Innovation Day celebrations organised by his ministry at the Nyamanzi exhibition grounds in Unguja West 'B' District.

Mr Soraga said enhanced collaboration in innovation financing and systems development would support Zanzibar's ambition to become a regional ICT hub, strengthen innovation programmes and promote sustainable technological solutions.

He noted that digital innovation has become a key driver of economic growth, improved social service delivery and operational efficiency, while creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people worldwide, an area where Zanzibar must remain competitive.

Recognising the strategic importance of the digital economy, the minister revealed that the government has prepared a National ICT Policy, which has already been submitted to the Revolutionary Council and is expected to be finalised at its upcoming session.

On ICT infrastructure development, Mr Soraga said the government has intensified efforts to establish critical facilities, including the construction of a national data centre and an emergency data backup system, aimed at ensuring secure, reliable and efficient digital services.

He explained that such investments would enable Zanzibar to achieve meaningful digital transformation and deliver public and private services through modern digital platforms, in line with countries that have successfully embraced the digital economy.

The minister also urged young people to actively engage in innovation and creativity, noting that their participation is vital for productivity, national development and positioning Zanzibar as a digital service provider for neighbouring countries.

Earlier, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ms Hawwah Ibrahim Mbaye, said the innovation platform seeks to identify talent, recognise innovators and create an enabling environment for digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Zanzibar.

She added that the forum provides young innovators with opportunities to learn, network, exchange experiences and collaboratively develop systems that translate new ideas into solutions with tangible social and economic impact.

Some innovators who participated in the exhibition said the platform helps communities appreciate technological advancement and encourages wider participation among innovators to showcase and promote their work.

One of the exhibitors, Mr Juma Ramadhan Khamis, an instructor at Mkokotoni Vocational Training College and a plumber, said he had developed a mobile phone-based irrigation system that saves time and reduces operational costs for farmers.