Tanzania: Over 400 Musicians Set for Sauti Za Busara 2026

Zanzibar — MORE than 400 musicians from 21 countries across Africa and the globe are set to storm Zanzibar next month in the 23rd edition of Sauti za Busara.

The festival will kick off on February 5th and run to February 8th at new festival home, Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Stone Town.

According to organisers prior to the main opening, they will host a soft opening event at the venue.

The 2026 edition marks a historic shift for Africa's "Friendliest Festival on Planet Earth," as the event relocates from the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe), which hosted the festival for over 22 years, to a significantly larger and greener venue.

According to the Managing Director of Busara Promotions, Lorenz Herrmann noted the move will allow the festival to accommodate larger audiences, improve crowd flow and safety, and enhance both artist and visitor experience, while creating space for future growth.

The Mnazi Mmoja Grounds will host multiple stages, shaded open-air areas beneath centuries-old trees, an expanded food and craft market, professional networking spaces, and improved accessibility for pedestrians, public transport and vehicles.

"The open layout also allows for better ventilation, easier movement between stages and a more inclusive festival environment. Economically, the new venue enables increased participation from local vendors and creatives," Herrmann noted.

Commenting on the attendance, Festival Director of Sauti za Busara Journey Ramadhan, noted the 2026 edition has already reached record levels.

He added the early bird tickets have sold out completely, with advance tickets now selling rapidly.

Ramadhan continued, saying that the surge in demand is driven by a world-class lineup headlined by Malian music icon Salif Keita, whose legendary career and recent viral global hit "Yamore" have connected him to both long-time fans and a new generation of listeners.

"This year's response has been extraordinary. The combination of an expanded venue, an exceptional lineup led by Salif Keita, and growing international interest has made this one of the most anticipated editions in our history.

"Working closely with the Government of Zanzibar and relevant authorities has allowed us to safely scale the festival to meet this demand," said Journey Ramadhan.

Beyond the main stages, Sauti za Busara 2026 continues to deepen its cultural and social impact through a wide range of programmes.

The festival's professional platform, Movers & Shakers, will provide space for dialogue among artists, producers, promoters and cultural policymakers -- reinforcing the importance of sustainable creative economies.

Gender inclusion remains a deliberate focus in 2026. Women are represented not only on stage, but across festival leadership, production, technical teams and administration setting a standard for visibility and equity within the live music industry.

Commenting on the additional activities, the Programme Officer at Busara Promotions, Zakialulu Mdemu noted their platform will allow them to reach thousands of people through culture.

"By integrating these activations into the festival experience, we amplify awareness of One-Stop Gender Centres and essential support services, while celebrating leadership, resilience and equality."

In parallel, Busara Promotions has reported overwhelming interest in its Gender@Work Tanzania initiative, receiving 179 applications from 11 countries.