Tanzania: Z'bar Commits to Inclusive Growth As Budget Consultations Begin

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar government has reiterated its commitment to achieving sustainable socio-economic development as it begins consultations for the 2026/27 national budget, amid continued economic growth and structural reforms.

Zanzibar's Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil, was speaking during the Economic and Budget Forum for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

Dr Akil said the eighth phase government, under the leadership of President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has implemented wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, improving livelihoods and maintaining peace and stability.

He noted that the impact of the reforms is reflected in the steady expansion of the government budget, which has grown more than fourfold since the 2021/22 financial year from 1.5tri/- to 6.9 tri/- in the current fiscal year.

"These achievements are measured through various annual indicators, including the government's capacity to plan, finance and implement development priorities over successive budget cycles," he said.

Dr Akil added that the government has distinguished itself through major reforms in public sector operations, particularly in development planning and budget execution.

He said preparations for the 2026/27 budget are taking place in an environment that demands close cooperation between the government and its stakeholders, including citizens, to ensure that budget priorities address real societal needs.

"The government plans and prepares budgets for national development and the welfare of its people. As representatives of different groups and key policy implementation partners, you have a major responsibility to support the government in achieving its set priorities," he told participants.

The minister explained that the Economic and Budget Forum is a statutory requirement under Section 39(9) of the Public Finance Act No. 12 of 2016, which mandates the Minister responsible for finance to prepare budget guidelines based on stakeholder input.

He said contributions from the forum would help identify priority areas for increased budget allocation and address challenges encountered in implementing government programmes.

"I assure you that your views and recommendations will be carefully considered, as they aim to improve efficiency in government planning and strengthen accountability in public institutions," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Budget Commissioner at the Ministry, Ms Zena Mahamoud Hassan, said the forum seeks to identify spending priorities for government budget allocations and guide the implementation of the government inclusive development plan.

On his part, the Head of the Economics Unit at the Zanzibar Planning Commission, Mr Haji Makame Ali said improved economic growth and increased national income have contributed to higher per capita income in 2024.

The forum featured presentations on various topics, including the economic outlook and direction, the importance of tax compliance from an Islamic perspective, six-month local government budget implementation performance and government priorities for the 2026/27 fiscal year.