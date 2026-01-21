Tanzania: JKT Announces 2026 Voluntary Recruitment

Dodoma — THE National Service (JKT) has announced opportunities for Tanzanian youth from both the Mainland and Zanzibar to join the 2026 voluntary national service training, with nationwide interviews set to begin on January 26, 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on Tuesday, JKT Head of the Administration Branch, Brigadier General Hassan Mabena, said the recruitment exercise will be conducted through Regional and District Commissioners' offices, where applicants are required to submit their applications.

He said this year's intake gives special priority to applicants with science and technology qualifications, in line with the country's current workforce demands.

The targeted fields include Diploma qualifications in Information Technology, Business Information Systems, Computer Science, ICT, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics.

Other priority areas are Bachelor's degrees in Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, Business Information Technology and Computer Networks and Information Security Engineering. Brig Gen Mabena also encouraged youth with sporting talents to apply through their respective regions.

"Technology continues to evolve rapidly and many young people are actively engaged in digital platforms. However, youth from other professional backgrounds are also encouraged to apply, as no eligible applicant will be turned away," he said.

He said successful candidates will be required to report to JKT camps between February 27 and March 4, 2026. The JKT official reminded applicants that the programme does not offer employment and that the National Service does not secure jobs for trainees in security organs, government institutions or private organisations.

"JKT provides training that equips young people with skills for self-employment after completing their service contracts," he explained.

He added that detailed application requirements and a list of items needed by applicants are available on the JKT website (www.jkt.go.tz). Brig Gen Mabena urged all eligible youth to seize the opportunity to join their peers in building patriotism, national unity, resilience, life skills and readiness to serve the nation.

He stressed that the recruitment process is free of charge and warned the public against individuals who may attempt to extort money from parents or guardians. "JKT headquarters does not receive applications directly.

All positions have been allocated to regions and will be processed through district offices. Any request for payment is fraudulent," he said.