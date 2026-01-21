Tanzania: Police Upgrade Child Protection Data Systems

21 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Police Force has vowed to strengthen the management and protection of child-related information through closer collaboration with local and international partners.

The Force said it will continue working closely with UNICEF and other child-focused organisations, as part of broader efforts to combat child abuse and safeguard children's rights.

The commitment was announced on Monday by the Head of the Gender and Children Desk at Zanzibar Police Headquarters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Mohamed Othuman, during the opening of a capacity-building training for Gender and Children Desk officers from districts across Unguja.

The training was held at the Police College Hall in Zanzibar, where ASP Othuman said the Force continues to improve systems that ensure accurate documentation, secure storage and effective use of child-related data. He noted that effective information management is critical in preventing abuse, enabling prompt response to reported cases and ensuring justice for child victims.

ASP Othuman emphasised that officers serving at Gender and Children Desks play a central role in child protection, as communities rely heavily on them to prevent and address cases of abuse, exploitation and other offences committed against children.

According to him, the professional handling of child protection cases requires regular training, particularly on the proper use of child information management systems that safeguard confidentiality while allowing efficient case tracking and follow-up.

"Children's cases demand professionalism, sensitivity and accuracy," he said.

"That is why it is important for our officers to receive regular training to strengthen their skills and ensure that child-related data is handled correctly and responsibly." Speaking at the same event, UNICEF representative Mr Ahmed Rashid said the child information management system was developed by UNICEF in collaboration with international partners, including Save the Children, to help identify, record and monitor cases of hild abuse and violence.

He explained that the system enables relevant institutions to track cases from reporting to resolution, strengthen coordination among stakeholders and support evidence-based decision-making in child protection interventions.

Mr Rashid added that UNICEF remains a key partner in supporting the Zanzibar Police Force through training, technical assistance and system development, with the shared goal of ensuring that every child is protected from abuse and that offenders are held accountable.

The training is expected to enhance the capacity of Gender and Children Desk officers to use modern tools in managing child protection cases, ultimately contributing to stronger prevention mechanisms and improved child welfare services across Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

