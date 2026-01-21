Tanzania: Measures in Place to Improve Welfare of Vulnerable Children

Dodoma — THE government has put in place various measures to improve the welfare of children, particularly those living in vulnerable conditions.

Speaking during the distribution of health insurance cards at the Kikombo National Children's Home, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Youth, Employment, Labour and Persons with Disabilities), Ms Rahma Kisuo, said the government continues to strengthen access to health services for children in need.

"Today, we are handing over health insurance coverage to 162 children. This support from the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) will ensure they receive medical care for a full year," she said, urging other government institutions and private organisations to emulate WCF in supporting vulnerable groups.

Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Ms MaryPrisca Mahundi, said children at the centre include victims of violence, orphans and those without proper family care, adding that the initiative enhances protection and safety for the residents.

On his part, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Advocate Amon Mpanju, said Kikombo National Children's Home has the capacity to accommodate 250 children.

He noted that the centre currently hosts 188 children and has provided shelter to 717 children since its establishment in 2021. On his part, Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) Director General, Dr John Mduma, said the fund will continue to work closely with the ministry to support the centre as resources allow.