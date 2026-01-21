Botswana: Furnmart Botswana Gifts Mogonye Primary School

21 January 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Baleseng Batlotleng

Ramotswa — Furnmart Botswana, through their Game City store, made a donation of school bags, pencils and rulers and mathematical sets to pupils of Mogonye Primary School on January 20.

Speaking during the short handover ceremony at the school premises, the stores national sales manager, Ms Tsogang Madimakwane said the initiative was rolled out in 2018 with donations to various schools across the country as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts.

Game City Store manager, Mr Oduetse Masaka said they were passionate about supporting government to enhance the quality of education especially in rural communities like Mogonye.

He said they were pleased to make a positive contribution to the learning environment from learners who came from different social backgrounds.

School Head, Mr Stanley Molefhe said the school, which opened doors in 1978, was faced with numerous challenges among them shortage of teaching and learning aids and poor infrastructure.

He appealed to the business community to come on board by offering such kind gestures and giving back to their communities. ENDS

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.