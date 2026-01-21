Botswana: Furnmart Botswana Gifts Mogonye Primary School

Ramotswa — Furnmart Botswana, through their Game City store, made a donation of school bags, pencils and rulers and mathematical sets to pupils of Mogonye Primary School on January 20.

Speaking during the short handover ceremony at the school premises, the stores national sales manager, Ms Tsogang Madimakwane said the initiative was rolled out in 2018 with donations to various schools across the country as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts.

Game City Store manager, Mr Oduetse Masaka said they were passionate about supporting government to enhance the quality of education especially in rural communities like Mogonye.

He said they were pleased to make a positive contribution to the learning environment from learners who came from different social backgrounds.

School Head, Mr Stanley Molefhe said the school, which opened doors in 1978, was faced with numerous challenges among them shortage of teaching and learning aids and poor infrastructure.

He appealed to the business community to come on board by offering such kind gestures and giving back to their communities. ENDS

BOPA