Uganda: 'I Was Rigged, but Lessons Learnt' - Nina Roz Eyes Political Comeback

Musician-turned-politician Nina Kankunda, popularly known as Nina Roz, has spoken out following her defeat in the Sembabule District Woman Member of Parliament race, saying the experience has taught her valuable lessons.

Nina Roz, who contested on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, came third in the closely contested race that was won by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Ms Florence Nambazira.

Speaking to Sanyuka Television, Nina Roz said she believes the people of Sembabule supported her.

"I believe the people of Sembabule voted me to victory, and I want to thank them," she said.

The singer, who was contesting for political office for the first time, said the election exposed what she described as deep flaws in the country's political system.

"What I have learnt is that we are not in a true multi-party political system. Anyone can choose who they want. I was rigged," Nina Roz said.

She dismissed claims that her family's alleged political leanings to National Resistance Movement affected her campaign, insisting she had full support at home.

"My family supported me fully," she said.

Nina Roz said she and her campaign team faced numerous challenges during the election period, including being chased away from a function in Sembabule ahead of polling day.

"I was invited to that ceremony by a close friend of my father who knew where I belonged. I cannot go where I am not invited," she explained.

She added that she was forced to leave the function because she was wearing a red beret, a symbol commonly associated with NUP.

"I was chased because I was putting on a red beret. Ironically, the person who invited me actually voted for me," she said.

Despite the setbacks, Nina Roz said she does not regret joining politics, noting that the challenges only made her stronger.

"I do not regret being in politics. What I went through has only made me better," she said.

Looking ahead, the former candidate said the experience had strengthened her resolve to serve her people in the future.

"I have learnt that success does not come easily. I am writing my own story, and I am grateful for every challenge. They have made me stronger and ready to come back as a better politician, to represent my people and remain the woman God called me to be," Nina Roz said.