Kenya: Bingwafest Season Two Penultimate Leg Heads to Mumias With Ksh 17m Prize Pool Up for Grabs

Kakamega — World Cross Country Championships bronze medalist Daniel Ebenyo is among more than 500 athletes set to compete during the penultimate leg of the second season of Betika BingwaFest at the Mumias Sports Complex for the Western Region edition of the competition this weekend.

Fresh from the global showpiece where he finished third in the Men's Senior race, Ebenyo will line up in the lucrative 10,000m and 5,000m races as he aims to double up to take home Ksh 550,000 on Saturday as athletics action takes centre stage at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Teams across football, rugby, 3x3 basketball, and athletes across different race disciplines will be out to have a share of the over Ksh 17 million prize pool up for grabs.

Football action kicked off on Monday, January 19, across different venues, while rugby and basketball are expected to start on Friday at the Bull Ring and Mumias Sports Complex, respectively. All team sports will then converge at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday for the finals showdown.

Betika Head of Brand, Eric Mwiti, said: "We are excited to be in Western this weekend as we near the end of the second season. This is a region that remains a hub for top talents, and we are here to give those talents a chance to be seen, while at the same time putting them on the same stage against some of the best talents in the case of athletics. We look forward to an entertaining weekend as we look for the Western Bingwas."

The second season of the multi-disciplinary sports extravaganza kicked off in August as Nakuru hosted the Rift Valley Region event at the Afraha Stadium before moving to Siaya County for the Nyanza Region leg, then to Machakos County for the Eastern Region chapter followed by a stop in Nairobi, then Meru for the Central Region edition and will wrap up the regional qualifiers at the Coast next month.

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will pocket Ksh 1 million each, while the winning teams in the 3x3 basketball will go home Ksh 500,000 richer.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded Ksh 500,000, while the second runners-up are set to receive Ksh 250,000. In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 100,000, respectively.

Gold medalists in the lucrative 10,000m will take home Ksh 300,000, as the first and second runners-up will pocket Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 200,000, respectively. The athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 75,000 in that order.

In the 5,000m category, winners will be awarded Ksh 250,000, second-place finishers Ksh 150,000, third place Ksh 100,000, fourth place Ksh 50,000, and fifth place Ksh 30,000.

Prizes for the top five in the 100m, 4000m, 800m, and 1,500m will be the same, with gold medalists receiving KES 150,000, silver medalists Ksh 100,000, and bronze medalists Ksh 60,000. The fourth and fifth place finishers will pocket Ksh 30,000 and Ksh 20,000.

Just as in all previous editions, a free medical camp will be held throughout the weekend, offering general consultation services, specialist consultation services, laboratory, and pharmacy services.

Men's Football Teams: Ivonda Kings United, Mchanga FC, Museno Sambakhalu, Samitsi FC, Nyota FC, Milla FC, Red Eagles FC, Matungu Black Stars, Bunge FC, Kona Rangers, Shikomari FC, Mwalmart FC, PEFA FC, Young Simba, APS Seals, Shibale United.

Women's Football Teams: Vihiga Leeds, Mwiraa Ladies, Kakamega All-Starlets FC, Green Blades SPASS, Promise Starlets, Bushili Queens, Talent Ladies FC, Chakol Queens, Kabras Queens, Eleven Queens, Lwanda Ladies, Iron Ladies Academy, Rush Starlets, Kamulembe Queens, Muungano Queens, Tongaren Starlets.