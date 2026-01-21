Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 20 Terrorists As Soldiers Pay Supreme Price During Fierce Encounter

Abuja — Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed more than 20 terrorists during a fierce and sustained encounter with insurgent fighters in the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State, the military has said.

The Joint Task Force, North East disclosed that the operation recorded significant gains but was not without sacrifice, as some soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) lost their lives in the course of the fighting.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said troops have continued their aggressive advance into the Timbuktu Triangle, steadily degrading terrorist networks entrenched in the area.

According to him, the latest phase of operations is focused on clearing and dominating key terrorist enclaves, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

"As troops advanced, they made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorist elements. These encounters were met with heavy volumes of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists," Uba said.

He explained that while consolidating at a harbour area about six kilometres north of Chilaria on January 20, 2026, troops came under threat from two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

"Through vigilance and swift action, one of the VBIEDs was successfully neutralised. However, the second VBIED breached the defensive position and affected some logistics platforms," he said.

During the attack, Uba added, some gallant soldiers and CJTF members paid the supreme price, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The wounded personnel, he said, were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital for treatment.

He noted that throughout the evacuation process, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) platforms from the Air Component, working in synergy with other Nigerian Army air assets, provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground troops, who continued to engage and neutralise terrorist elements.

In a further indication of the scale of losses suffered by the terrorists, troops later uncovered mass graves containing an estimated 20 terrorist bodies.

The bodies, Uba said, were those killed during previous encounters in the Timbuktu Triangle and buried by their fleeing associates.

"This discovery clearly exposes the extent of terrorist casualties and further discredits the propaganda narratives often pushed by these groups," he added.

Across the North-east theatre, the military said the security situation remains generally stable, with troop morale and combat efficiency high.

Uba reaffirmed that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in sustaining pressure on fleeing terrorists, protecting civilians, dismantling terrorist networks, and restoring lasting peace and security across the region.