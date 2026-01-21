Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Southern Somalia Village, Leaving More Than 10 Dead

Mogadishu — Heavy fighting broke out in the Yaaq Bariweyne area of Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, pitting Somali government forces and South West State Dervish troops against an armed group previously sentenced by a military court, local sources said.

The clash, which lasted for a short time but was described as intense, reportedly left more than 10 people dead and several others wounded, making it one of the deadliest recent confrontations in the area.

Residents said those killed included individuals who had earlier been convicted by the Somali Armed Forces Military Court for their role in past violence and were alleged to have taken up arms again.

Calm had returned to the area following the fighting, but no official statement had yet been issued by the military commanders leading the operation. Details on the exact number of casualties and the objective of the operation were still unclear.

Yaaq Bariweyne has previously been the scene of inter-clan violence that resulted in loss of life and property. Somalia's military court has in the past handed down sentences to people found responsible for such clashes, while others linked to the violence remain at large.

Somalia continues to face complex security challenges, including localised armed conflicts alongside its broader fight against insurgent groups.