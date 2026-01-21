South Africa: Metro Slides Backwards - Audit Finds Seven Serious Failings in Nelson Mandela Bay

20 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Andisa Bonani

Nelson Mandela Bay has received a qualified audit for the second consecutive year, with the Auditor-General flagging seven major financial and governance failings. Issues include misstated water revenue, unverified provisions for landfills and the Swartkops River, and billions in misreported contracts and capital commitments.

Nelson Mandela Bay's audit outcomes for the 2024/25 financial year have significantly deteriorated. For the second consecutive year, the Auditor-General has issued a qualified opinion, citing seven material findings -- even worse than the four reported in the previous year.

A qualified audit opinion means an auditor found significant errors or issues in a company's financial statements, but these problems are limited to specific areas and don't affect the overall fairness of the report.

The Eastern Cape division of the Auditor-General's office identified issues in:

  • Contracted services;
  • Capital commitments;
  • Property;
  • Plant and equipment;
  • Service charges; and
  • Non-current and current provisions.

The draft annual performance report is expected to be presented at a special council meeting on 29 January.

The auditors also found that the metro was overstating its service delivery achievements based on set targets, without any proof to corroborate the claims it made in its annual performance report.

The audit report highlights how expenditure that the municipality incurred in previous years was incorrectly recognised in the current year.

As a result, contracted services in the consolidated and separate statements of financial performance were overstated by R466-million and trade payable from exchange transactions in the consolidated and separate statements of financial position were overstated by...

