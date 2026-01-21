Tunisia: Prime Ministry Announces Suspension of Classes Across 15 Governorates

20 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 20 — The Prime Ministry announced in a statement Tuesday the suspension of classes for the entire day on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at all public and private educational, training and university institutions, as well as public and private childcare centres, in 15 governorates, due to continued weather instability, poor conditions and heavy rainfall.

The suspension applies to the governorates of Kef, Beja, Jendouba, Siliana, Bizerte, Nabeul, Zaghouan, Sousse, Monastir, Mahdia, Sfax, as well as Tunis, Ariana, Ben Arous, and Manouba.

According to the statement, the decision was taken in light of the ongoing severe weather and heavy rainfall and the potential risks they pose to the safety of pupils, students, and all those involved in the education sector.

