Tunisia: Head of State Inspects Situation in Rades and Bou Argoub Following Heavy Rainfall [update 1]

20 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 20 — President Kais Saied headed on Tuesday morning to the city of Radès in Ben Arous governorate, where he conducted an on-site assessment of conditions following heavy rainfall.

The Head of State listened to citizens' concerns, particularly regarding infrastructure.

In Rades Melliane, the President of the Republic inspected the water level of the wadi, which remains within its normal range.

He then visited El-Argoub village in Grombalia, Nabeul governorate, which recorded record rainfall of 181 mm, reviewing the situation, road-clearing operations and assistance being provided to citizens.

Later in the day, President Kais Saied went to Hammamet, where he met with residents, heard their concerns, and inspected the situation in the city amid continuing exceptional rainfall.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.