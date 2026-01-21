Tunisia: Head of State Inspects Situation in Rades and Bou Argoub Following Heavy Rainfall [update 1]

Tunis, Jan. 20 — President Kais Saied headed on Tuesday morning to the city of Radès in Ben Arous governorate, where he conducted an on-site assessment of conditions following heavy rainfall.

The Head of State listened to citizens' concerns, particularly regarding infrastructure.

In Rades Melliane, the President of the Republic inspected the water level of the wadi, which remains within its normal range.

He then visited El-Argoub village in Grombalia, Nabeul governorate, which recorded record rainfall of 181 mm, reviewing the situation, road-clearing operations and assistance being provided to citizens.

Later in the day, President Kais Saied went to Hammamet, where he met with residents, heard their concerns, and inspected the situation in the city amid continuing exceptional rainfall.