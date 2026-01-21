Namibia: Nust to Refund Registration Fees As Government-Subsidised Tertiary Education Begins

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) announced yesterday that it will refund eligible students who had already paid their registration fees, after some students made payments themselves.

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp yesterday directed all universities to refund the registration fees of students who have already paid the fees.

Some first-year Nust students told The Namibian yesterday that they had paid their own registration fees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Steenkamp reaffirmed that, under government-subsidised tertiary education, no public university is allowed to charge registration or tuition fees.

In a statement issued yesterday following the ministry of education's announcement of revised eligibility criteria last Friday, Nust spokesperson Cindy van Wyk says the university has adjusted its registration systems to support the subsidised tertiary funding model, allowing eligible students to register without paying registration fees.

The university has confirmed that students who qualify for the subsidised model and who have already paid registration fees will be refunded, subject to a verification process.

Nust says the subsidised funding model does not apply retrospectively.

Students who failed their previous academic year, as well as those with outstanding financial obligations to the university, are required to settle applicable fees before registering.

The subsidised model applies to all primary undergraduate qualifications offered by the university, including bridging programmes and introduction to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Nust says the education ministry has committed to supporting the university in addressing any financial shortfalls arising from the implementation of the policy and expressed confidence that this commitment will be honoured without delay.

Prospective students are urged to disregard misinformation circulating on social media and to rely on official university communication channels.

Policy background

The uncertainty comes despite president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announcing in April last year that fully subsidised tertiary education at public universities and vocational training centres would begin in the 2026 academic year.

She made the announcement during her maiden state of the nation address to parliament, saying the policy would remove financial barriers to higher education by covering 100% of registration and tuition fees at state institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the ministry has yet to disburse the funds, prompting Nust to suspend registrations until clarity is provided on when and how payments will be made.

"If anyone deducts or requests students to pay registration fees, that money must be refunded," Steenkamp said.

Students who spoke to The Namibian earlier said they were told to come and register tomorrow because the university has not yet established if the students will pay registration fees or not.

"We are not sure about the planning for the academic year. I don't know if they will allow me to register," one student said.

Another student said she was asked to return while the university verified the facts surrounding registration fee payments.

Sources have confirmed that Nust management held an internal meeting yesterday to clarify whether any registration fees had been charged and how the situation should be handled going forward.

In contrast, students at the University of Namibia (Unam) have been allowed to register without paying registration fees.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho told The Namibian yesterday that the university is not charging registration fees, as qualifying students fall under the government-subsidised tertiary education model.

Students at Nust say the lack of clear communication has left many anxious.

"Some of us travelled long distances and now we are being told to wait. We just want clear answers," one student said.