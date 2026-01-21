Namibia: 15 Employers to Be Reviewed for Non-Compliance With Affirmative Action

20 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Fifteen employers will appear before the Employment Equity Commission (EEC) review panel for alleged non-compliance with the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act of 1998.

These include state-owned enterprises such as the Road Fund Administration and Namibia Training Authority.

Some private companies are also to appear.

These include Namibia Rotomould, Kongsberg Maritime, Bidvest Steiner Namibia, Beefcor Meat Suppliers, Letshego Bank Namibia, Namibia Oncology Centre, Independent Security Services CC and Swanib Cables.

The review panel mechanism, according to the EEC, plays a critical role in holding employers accountable for their employment practices.

It ensures compliance with affirmative action obligations, while advancing equitable employment practices in Namibia.

The hearings are scheduled for 21 and 22 January at the National Council offices in Windhoek.

They are open to the public.

The EEC says the hearings will assess whether genuine efforts are being made to promote fair and equitable employment practices within the affected workplaces.

The process also provides an opportunity for mediation, allowing employers to address identified shortcomings.

EEC commissioner Otniel Podewitz says that, in addition to the hearings, the EEC has commenced the process of identifying and formulating criminal charges against a number of employers for contraventions.

