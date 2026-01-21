Namibia: Eleven Charged With Attempted Murder in Zambezi Land Dispute

Eleven suspects have been arrested after they reportedly assaulted a man (58) during a land dispute at Kanono in the Zambezi region on Sunday.

Namibian police spokesperson and head of community policing, chief inspector Kisco Sitali, explained how the incident was sparked.

A man (39) confronted the older man and questioned why he was ploughing in a disputed field.

However, the assault victim allegedly pointed a firearm at him.

"After an hour, the suspect returned with 10 family members and they allegedly assaulted the older man," said Sitali.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly also removed a firearm from the victim's vehicle without his consent.

The victim is currently recuperating at the Katima Mulilo district hospital.

Medical reports indicate that he suffered a broken jaw and swollen eye, along with various injuries to his head, chest, and back.

All 11 suspects, who are identified as family members, now face charges of attempted murder.

One individual faces an additional charge of firearm theft.

The victim remains under investigation and is expected to be charged with pointing a firearm, once a case registered by the initial suspect (39) is also processed.

Police investigations continue.