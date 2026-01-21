Namibia: Support for Marginalised Students Strengthened

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving access to tertiary education for students from the San, Ovatue and Ovatjimba communities.

Announcing the support at a press conference on Friday, education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture minister Sanet Steenkamp said the support will include considerations within the subsidised funding framework and targeted interventions to ensure equity and inclusivity as part of its funding model for higher education.

"The ministry remains cognisant of the historical challenges and educational barriers faced by historically marginalised communities.

The ministry is intensifying efforts to ensure provision of equitable and quality education for these students," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Steenkamp said the measures are intended to progressively close existing gaps in access and learning outcomes in line with those of other schools across the country.

Beyond financial support, she urged regional education directors, councillors and traditional authorities to ensure the implementation of appropriate academic, psychosocial and administrative support measures.

"This will enable them to reach parity with their peers," she said.

The minister confirmed that funding for the 2026 academic year has been secured, with qualifying students having their registration and tuition fees for primary qualifications covered.

However, she cautioned that admission into tertiary institutions does not automatically guarantee funding, noting that only students who meet the set eligibility criteria will benefit from the subsidy.

She added that for this academic year, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) requirements will remain the basis for determining funding eligibility under the approved subsidised funding model.

"These requirements are well established and focus on supporting Namibian students pursuing their primary qualification at accredited technical and vocational education and training and higher education institutions," she said.

For a smooth transition and to ensure students are not disadvantaged, Steenkamp said subsidised tertiary education in 2026 will be implemented using the existing NSFAF funding requirements, with an expanded scope of coverage, while tertiary institutions will continue to apply their current admission criteria.