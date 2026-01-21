Namibian Teacher Robert Andreas Named IFIP Educator of the Year for Boy Child Inclusion

A Teacher and boy child inclusion activist from the ||Kharas region has been named educator of the year for inclusion by the International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners (IFIP).

Robert Andreas is a guidance and counselling teacher at Suiderlig Secondary School at Keetmanshoop.

He won the award after being nominated alongside teachers from across the globe, making the achievement a great success not only for him but for Namibia.

The award recognises various teachers who display high levels of dedication towards inclusiveness, equity, and equal access to education.

"It's the recognition of the need for inclusivity in education and the need for inclusivity to be at the core of education, and in most cases, the boy child who finds himself in vulnerable situations is not at the focal point of such ideas," he says.

The IFIP is a Europian Union-funded voluntary members organisation comprising hundreds of inclusion practitioners from across the world. It acknowledges excellence in inclusive education.

It says Andreas was honoured for his efforts in promoting the recognition, protection, and development of the boy child, and for his contribution to inclusive and value-based education.

Some of the projects he has worked on include his book, 'Boys' Club Manual: Re-Defining Manhood', which was published and launched last year.

The book highlights mentorship, as well as psychosocial practices.

IFIP director Heidi Cavanagh says the work done by Andreas was outstanding.

"He impressed us with his strong emphasis on inclusive boy children, which is often overlooked in other systems," Cavanagh says, adding that 'Boys' Club Manual: Re-Defining Manhood' deals with underlying issues existing within boys and promotes resiliency and positive values.

"This award thus demonstrates the potential of close collaboration with the Namibian education sector and other partners, such as the United Nations Population Fund, to enhance pupil well-being, minimise dropout rates, as well as overcome gender differences," Cavanagh says.

The IFIP also confirms it is looking forward to partnering with Andreas in 2026 to support youth-focused projects in Namibia, describing him as "a shining example for Namibian youth".

All winners will be announced on Thursday.