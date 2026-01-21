Namibia: Alcohol Drives Crime and Fights in Erongo

Alcohol fuelled a wave of assaults, public fights and disorder at townships and nightlife areas across the Erongo region during the festive season.

Regional police spokesperson senior inspector Hilma Shomongula says drinking-related incidents were concentrated in Mondesa, DRC and Kuisebmond.

She says overcrowded bars, extended drinking hours and intoxication contributed to street fights, disturbances and attacks.

"Alcohol consumption remained a key driver of crime and public disorder during the festive season. We observed increased incidents of assault, public fights and disorderly conduct linked to alcohol abuse," Shomongula says.

She says some liquor outlets failed to comply with trading hours, forcing law enforcement to carryout repeated inspections and patrols in nightlife zones.

She adds that the incidents occurred during a period of intensified festive-season policing in the Erongo region, which included 24-hour roadblocks between Arandis and Swakopmund.

The police also increased patrols in residential areas, beaches and entertainment venues, she says.

The Erongo region has, however, recorded a decline in overall crime across it compared to the same period during the previous festive season.

According to police statistics, reported crime in the region dropped by 10% during the 2025 festive season.

Robberies declined by 6%, assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm fell by 17%, while housebreaking and theft dropped by 28%.

Theft cases were also down by 10%.

Shomungula says the reductions were driven by high-visibility patrols, roadblocks, and the deployment of additional officers from other regions, including members of the Special Reserve Force, particularly over weekends, public holidays and during major events.

"No widespread breakdown of law and order was recorded, and most incidents were contained through timely police intervention," Shomongula says.

However, officers repeatedly responded to assaults, fights and disorder linked to intoxication, especially at night and over weekends, she says.

The police have also confirmed that traffic violations linked to alcohol, including drunk driving, remained a major concern.

Several motorists were arrested for driving under the influence during the period as traffic volumes increased on routes between Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Henties Bay and inland destinations.

Law enforcement say visible policing helped prevent more serious road accidents, but warns that reckless driving and alcohol consumption continued to pose a threat to public safety.

The police say community cooperation remains critical as the region moves beyond the festive season, particularly in addressing alcohol-related crime, domestic violence and reckless driving.