Uganda: Museveni Orders Cancellation of All Titles in Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve

President Museveni has ordered the immediate cancellation of all land titles issued in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve, citing the forest's critical role in protecting Lake Victoria's biodiversity and filtering pollutants and silt that threaten the lake's ecosystem.

In a letter dated December 23, 2025, addressed to Sam Cheptoris, Minister of Water and Environment, the President emphasized the importance of protecting Uganda's remaining forests.

He recalled that the National Forestry Authority (NFA), established in 2004 to oversee forest conservation, has witnessed over 1.1 million hectares of forest lost between 2004 and 2025 due to corruption and collusion in illegal activities.

The President cited former NFA Executive Director Damian Akankwasa, who allegedly allowed 900,000 acres under his supervision to be exploited through collusion with timber traders.

Museveni revealed that he had previously approved a development project in Kitubulu--including a shopping mall, hotel, and mini city--based on false information.

He instructed Minister Cheptoris to coordinate with the Prime Minister for Lands and the Uganda Investment Authority to redirect investors to alternative land outside protected areas.

"I direct you to cancel all titles in the Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve. Ensure that the cutting of trees stops immediately," the President wrote.

He praised Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda for opposing "selfish and senseless anti-environmental groups" that promote destructive projects.

Copies of the directive were sent to the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Uganda Wildlife Authority, and the Entebbe Mayor.

The move underscores the government's renewed commitment to environmental protection and the conservation of Uganda's vital forest reserves, particularly those around Lake Victoria.