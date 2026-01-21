Uganda: Magogo Says Hosting AFCON Tops All His Achievements At FUFA

Local football federation president Moses Magogo has said that hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Uganda is the most emotional achievement of his football leadership journey, surpassing all other milestones under his tenure.

In a statement shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 Afcon tournament in Morocco, Magogo reflected on the significance of bringing the continental tournament to Uganda.

"Despite achieving historic milestones as the Federation...none of the above makes me as emotional as realizing the dream of bringing Afcon to Uganda in my lifetime," he said.

Uganda will co-host the 2027 Afcon alongside Kenya and Tanzania under the Pamoja bid, marking the first time the tournament will be staged in East Africa and the Cecafa region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Magogo highlighted several achievements during his leadership, including returning the Uganda Cranes to Afcon after a 40-year absence, with the team now qualifying four times in the last decade.

He also cited the Crested Cranes' return to the Women's Afcon after 22 years.

"Taking Uganda Cranes back to Afcon after 40 years (and now 4 times in 10 years), taking the Crested Cranes back to Wafcon [Women's Africa Cup of Nations) after 22 years," he wrote.

Other milestones include the construction of a federation-owned stadium capable of hosting CAF Category 4 international matches and the establishment of Fufa-owned media platforms.

"Starting and operating a Satellite TV Channel and FM Radio owned by the Federation that now produces and airs the Uganda Premier League when no media house was willing to invest," Magogo stated.

He also highlighted extensive national team progress across age groups, noting 20 continental final qualifications and the U20 national team reaching two continental finals. Uganda's U17 team, he said, delivered stellar performances at the country's first Fifa World Cup.

Beyond football, Magogo pointed to policy and governance reforms, including creating direct government funding for national teams and spearheading the 2023 National Sports Act.

He added that engagement with government led to major infrastructure investments, including renovations and new stadiums in Namboole, Hoima, and Akii Bua, plus over 12 training facilities.

Fufa contributed 24 acres of the 34-acre Hoima Stadium site.

Despite these accomplishments, Magogo said that hosting Afcon remains the defining moment of his leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magogo has served as Fufa supremo since 2013. Preparations for Afcon 2027 are expected to intensify in the coming months as Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania position themselves to host the continent's flagship football tournament for the first time.