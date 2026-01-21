Uganda Drops to 88th in Latest FIFA Rankings After AFCON Disappointment

Uganda has dropped three places to 88th in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Monday, after earning just one point in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

The Cranes finished bottom of their group, losing 3-1 to both Tunisia and Nigeria, and drawing 1-1 with Tanzania.

Uganda now sits behind regional rivals Tanzania, who improved two places to 110th, and Kenya, ranked 113th. Rwanda is 130th, while Burundi remains the lowest-ranked team in the region at 150th.

Globally, Spain retained the top spot, followed by World Cup champions Argentina and France in third. England is fourth, with Brazil completing the top five.

Fifa noted that the recently concluded Afcon significantly influenced the January 2026 Men's World Ranking.

Hosts Morocco, despite losing in the final, climbed three places to eighth--their highest ranking since April 1998.

Afcon winners Senegal also made substantial gains, rising seven places to 12th.

Other African teams that improved include Nigeria, who moved up 12 places to 26th, and quarter-finalists Cameroon, also up 12 spots to 45th.

Algeria rose six places to 28th, Egypt moved up four to 31st, Côte d'Ivoire advanced five to 37th, and DR Congo climbed eight places to 48th.

Uganda's drop highlights the impact of the Cranes' Afcon performance and underscores the need for strategic improvements ahead of future continental and global competitions.