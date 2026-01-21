Sudan: Prime Minister - Giad Industrial City Represents the Pinnacle of Sudan's Industrial Leap

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris hailed GIAD Industrial City as the pinnacle of Sudan's industrial leap, expressing his vision for the city to lead local and regional industries in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Mahasin Yagoub, and the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Ali Mohamed Ali, the Prime Minister was received by GIAD Director-General Samir Khalil during his visit today, Tuesday.

Dr. Idris toured the Tractors and Agricultural Equipment Division, noting that agricultural threshers are now fully manufactured indigenously. He also inspected the Furniture and Medical Equipment Division, where GIAD confirmed its readiness to supply school furniture to all Sudanese states.

At the Metal Forming and Small Machinery Division, the Prime Minister highlighted the city's role in creating youth employment, organizing markets, and producing zinc indigenously.

"GIAD Industrial City exemplifies Sudan's industrial transformation," Dr. Idris said, urging the establishment of similar industrial cities across all states and inviting the Walis to replicate GIAD's model in their states.

Minister Mahasin Yagoub praised GIAD's management, affirming government support for indigenizing industries and ensuring the city operates at full capacity to drive national development.

Director-General Khalil thanked the Prime Minister, pledging that GIAD will continue to advance in line with global industrial standards.