Sudan: Prime Minister Oversees Opening of Loli Food Factory

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris oversaw on Tuesday the opening of the Loli Food Factory in Khartoum, accompanied by Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasin Yagoub and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali.

The Prime Minister said the inauguration of the Loli Food Factory constitutes the clearest indication of the resumption of production and development in Khartoum State. He commended the factory's modern technologies and renewed his call on all productive factories to resume operations in the state.

For her part, the Minister of Industry and Trade affirmed that the opening of the Loli Food Factory represents a qualitative addition to efforts to indigenize food production. She stressed the commitment of the Hope Government to removing impediments facing productive factories, enabling them to enhance efficiency and meet the needs of both local and global markets.