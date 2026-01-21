Sudan: Turkish Media Delegation Witnesses RSF Violations in East Al-Gezira

20 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

A Turkish media delegation, comprising representatives from Anadolu Agency, TRT Arabi, TRT English, TRT Haber, TRT Digital, and CNN Turk, on Tuesday visited the towns of Al-Hilaliya and Al-Junaid in East Al-Gezira Locality to document violations committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF), known locally as the "Dagalo family" militia, during its incursion into the area.

The delegation was headed by Mr. Jamal Al-Din Ali Mohamed and toured several sites, including the Al-Junaid Sugar Factory, to assess the extent of damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Al-Hilaliya, Mohamed Barakat Al-Hedairi welcomed the visiting media representatives and detailed the violations perpetrated against civilians and public assets in the town.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of East Al-Gezira Locality praised the visit by the Turkish media delegation, describing it as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations between Sudan and sisterly Turkey. He commended Turkey's official and popular stance in support of Sudan amid the war imposed on the country.

He stated that the militia's actions deliberately targeted citizens both directly and indirectly, citing the suspension of the Green Al-Hilaliya agricultural project and the shutdown of the Al-Junaid Sugar Factory--the largest sugar production facility in Sudan--which, he said, severely undermined production, livelihoods, and development across the region.

