Khartoum, Jan. 20, 2026 (SUNA) - The Emergency Operations Center has reviewed the national health situation for the second epidemiological week of 2026, confirming that no cholera-related deaths have been recorded nationwide in recent weeks.

According to the health situation report, limited cholera cases were detected in North Kordofan State, alongside suspected cases reported at Tawila camp. Health authorities confirmed that all cases remain under surveillance and control.

The report also indicated a rise in dengue fever infections across four states--Khartoum, Al-Gezira, River Nile, and White Nile--which are simultaneously recording malaria infections. Meanwhile, Al-Gezira State continues to register hepatitis E cases, particularly in Um Al-Gura locality.

In addition, measles cases have been reported in White Nile and South Darfur states, though no fatalities have been recorded.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting reviewed the response measures and interventions undertaken by the Ministry of Health's departments and directorates to contain epidemics. These included ongoing efforts by the Emergency Response Department, Environmental Health and Food Control Directorates, Health Promotion, Quarantine authorities, and the National Public Health Laboratory, alongside assessments of medical supplies and fluctuations in availability. A briefing was also presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) on its support across several priority areas.

Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim instructed the preparation of a comprehensive report on epidemic trends, with particular focus on dengue fever, to be submitted to the Council of Ministers in coordination with relevant ministries and institutions. He also called for the launch of a nationwide prevention initiative, to be implemented at the federal, partner, and local levels, under the slogan "Prevention Is Worth a Pound."