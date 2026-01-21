Sudan: Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Restoring State Institutions' Work Environment

- Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling work environment and providing the support needed to restore the full functioning of state institutions. He praised ministry staff for shouldering responsibilities under difficult circumstances and for their continued efforts to facilitate the comprehensive return of institutions.

The remarks came during an inspection visit to the Federal Ministry of Finance buildings in Khartoum, where the minister reviewed performance and workflow. He voiced optimism for a strong resumption of work as institutions return to the capital, underscored the importance of digital transformation and modernizing service systems to regulate financial performance, and called for coordinated efforts to boost revenues and achieve economic stability. He also thanked employees and relevant agencies for safeguarding state property.

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Noor Abdel-Daem welcomed the government's return to Khartoum, highlighting the Ministry of Finance's central role in financing development, procurement, reconstruction, and key economic files. He said the return sends clear signals to domestic and international partners and is expected to encourage regional and international organizations to resume operations in Khartoum, supporting reconstruction and development.

Representing ministry employees, Ibrahim Al-Omda Khatir commended the ministry's role during the crisis, citing contributions to state stability, war financing, and basic services. He reaffirmed staff commitment to sustaining efforts to prepare for the return of refugees and displaced persons and to advance rebuilding and reconstruction.