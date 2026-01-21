Sudan: Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Restoring State Institutions' Work Environment

20 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling work environment and providing the support needed to restore the full functioning of state institutions. He praised ministry staff for shouldering responsibilities under difficult circumstances and for their continued efforts to facilitate the comprehensive return of institutions.

The remarks came during an inspection visit to the Federal Ministry of Finance buildings in Khartoum, where the minister reviewed performance and workflow. He voiced optimism for a strong resumption of work as institutions return to the capital, underscored the importance of digital transformation and modernizing service systems to regulate financial performance, and called for coordinated efforts to boost revenues and achieve economic stability. He also thanked employees and relevant agencies for safeguarding state property.

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Noor Abdel-Daem welcomed the government's return to Khartoum, highlighting the Ministry of Finance's central role in financing development, procurement, reconstruction, and key economic files. He said the return sends clear signals to domestic and international partners and is expected to encourage regional and international organizations to resume operations in Khartoum, supporting reconstruction and development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Representing ministry employees, Ibrahim Al-Omda Khatir commended the ministry's role during the crisis, citing contributions to state stability, war financing, and basic services. He reaffirmed staff commitment to sustaining efforts to prepare for the return of refugees and displaced persons and to advance rebuilding and reconstruction.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.