Sudan: Prime Minister Visits Battle of Dignity Wounded At Medical Corps Hospital

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris visited the wounded of the Battle of Dignity at the Medical Corps Hospital today.

He was accompanied by Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Hassan Daoud Kabrun, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali, and Director-General of Medical Services Directorate at the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Dr. Zakaria Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Tayib.

During the visit, the Prime Minister commended the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, regular troops, and supporting forces in defending the homeland, praising the Medical Services Directorate for its ongoing role in healthcare, reflecting the motto "One Army, One People."

Lt. Gen. Dr. Zakaria Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Tayib welcomed the visit, noting it underscores the state's commitment to the injured and vowing continued healthcare support for all citizens.

The visit was met with warm appreciation from the wounded, who expressed that their lives and sacrifices are a small price for defending the homeland.