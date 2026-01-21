Sudan: Minister of Interior Meets UNHCR Representative in Sudan

- Lieutenant General Babiker Samra Mustafa, Minister of Interior, received Ms. Marie Helene, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Sudan, at his office on Tuesday morning.

A lengthy meeting was held during which numerous issues were discussed, including the situation of refugees from neighbouring countries, as well as the conditions of Sudanese refugees who were forced by war to seek asylum in various countries in the region. The discussions were conducted with full transparency and openness.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Osman Mohamed El-Hassan Dinkaoui, Head of the Civil Registry Authority; Major General Mohamed Al-Mua'tasim Okasha, Director of the Executive Office; Major General (Ret.) Dr. Idris Abdullah Liman, Assistant Commissioner of Khartoum State; and Brigadier General Yassir Abdel Salam, Representative of the Directorate of International Cooperation.