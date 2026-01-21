South Africa: January Pressure Forces a Single Mother to Cut Corn Prices

20 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Buziwe Nocuze
  • A single mother selling cobs dropped her price from R15 to R10 after January customers complained they could not afford more.
  • Transport costs of R64 remain the same, leaving little or no profit while the income still supports three children.

Khululwa Gqamane, 34, from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, sells mealie cobs to support her three children.

She says January has been the hardest month.

"The normal price is R15, but since January started customers have complained," she said. "I was forced to drop the price to R10."

The lower price has left her struggling. She spends R64 travelling to buy the cobs, a cost that has not changed.

"It was either going back home with unsold cobs or selling them cheaper," she said. "I accepted that this month I won't make money."

She said December was different. "During December, customers didn't complain about R15," she said.

Because she saved some money during the festive season, she is using those savings to survive January.

"If I didn't save in December, things would be very bad now," she said.

The money she earns now goes straight to food.

Her children understand the situation. "They don't demand things," she said. "They know what I can and cannot afford."

She buys groceries in bulk so they can last the month.

"I cook porridge because I can't afford cereal," she said. "I also bake bread because buying it is too expensive."

Meat has become rare. "I only buy chicken and tins," she said. "We usually eat meat on Sundays so it can last until the end of the month."

For now, Gqamane says survival means accepting losses and hoping February will be better.

