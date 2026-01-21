South Africa: Families Say Scrap Scholar Transport After Crash Kills 12 Kids

Ofentse Vinger, 6, was one of 12 children who died in a crash that has sparked urgent calls for the government to provide safer school transport.

The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for culpable homicide after being released from hospital, and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Twelve children were killed on Droste Road in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning while travelling to school in a private scholar transport vehicle.

The tragedy has left their families devastated -- and angry.

Now, many of them are calling on the government to scrap the current scholar transport system and replace it with safer school buses.

Lebo Maqekwane, the spokesperson for the Vinger family who lost six-year-old Ofentse, said: "The government must do away with school transport and get safer buses for school children."

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited all the grieving families. Gwarube said more than 700,000 pupils across the country use scholar transport registered with the department.

But many parents also arrange their own private transport, which the department has no control over.

According to Gwarube, more than 80% of road crashes in South Africa are caused by driver error. She admitted that without proper funding and policy changes, the country cannot provide school bus systems like those in other countries, which offer safer and more reliable transport for children.

The children who died included Grade 1 pupil Ofentse, who was remembered by his uncle as a fearless boy who loved life and his dog.

Uncle and nephew Phehello Motaung, 18, and Lesego Sefatsa, 7, also died in the crash. They were described as "the future of South Africa" by family friend Nomthetheleli Dys.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested after being discharged from hospital. He is facing 12 counts of culpable homicide and charges of reckless and negligent driving. He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation and are still gathering witness statements.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said memorial and funeral details will be confirmed soon.