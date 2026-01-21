South Africa: KZN Warns Learners About Fake Colleges Stealing Fees

KwaZulu-Natal education officials warn bogus colleges are targeting desperate learners with false promises.

The department urges parents to check if institutions are registered before paying any fees.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has warned parents and learners about fake education institutions operating illegally across the province.

The department says these institutions take advantage of desperate learners, especially at the start of the academic year. Officials say fake colleges promise quick qualifications and guaranteed results, but leave learners with certificates that are not recognised.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has issued a strong warning to the public. He says many of these fly by night institutions are not registered with the department and are operating unlawfully.

Hlomuka says these institutions are not accredited by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. Their programmes are not recognised and cannot be used for further studies or jobs.

He urges parents and learners to verify the registration and accreditation of any institution before enrolling. Verification can be done through district education offices or by contacting departmental officials.

The MEC says the department will take action against individuals or institutions that exploit communities. He encourages the public to report suspicious colleges to the nearest education office.

Learners have been flocking to institutions of higher learning since Wednesday. Many are hoping to secure spaces at Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of Zululand and TVET colleges, including private colleges.

Government accredited institutions have strict entry requirements. Some matriculants are turned away after failing to meet these requirements.

The department says this rejection often leaves learners desperate. Some then turn to bogus colleges that appear to have easy entry rules. Many only realise later that these institutions are fake.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it remains committed to protecting learners and ensuring access to quality and legally recognised education.