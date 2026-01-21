South Africa: Three Children Hurt After Scholar Transport Crash in Elspark

A scholar transport vehicle carrying nine children crashed with a car on Kingfisher Avenue in Elspark.

Three children were injured and taken to a nearby medical facility, while others were not hurt.

A scholar transport vehicle was involved in a crash on Kingfisher Avenue in Elspark on Tuesday morning, 20 January.

The Toyota Quantum carrying learners collided with a light VW sedan while travelling through the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Three schoolchildren suffered minor injuries in the crash. The scholar transport was carrying nine children from different schools around Germiston.

Six of the children were not injured. The driver of the scholar transport and the driver of the VW sedan were also not hurt.

Emergency services received the call at 07:31 and responded immediately. Rescue teams from the Wadeville and Vosloorus fire stations arrived at the scene.

Rescuers found that no one was trapped inside the vehicles. The injured children were treated at the scene and later taken by private ambulance to a nearby medical facility.

Traffic on Kingfisher Avenue was disrupted while emergency workers attended to the crash. City of Ekurhuleni traffic officials later took over and began investigating the cause.

The incident happened a day after a deadly crash in Sebokeng in the Vaal, where 12 people died on Monday morning.

As the 2026 school year begins, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department says scholar transport safety remains a priority across the city.

Traffic police urge parents and guardians to check that scholar transport drivers have valid licences and professional driving permits. Vehicles must be roadworthy, fitted with proper seats and working seat belts, and must not be overloaded.

Police say overloading is illegal and puts children at serious risk. Officers are authorised to impound scholar transport vehicles that do not meet safety requirements.