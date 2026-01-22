Uganda: MP Muwanga Kivumbi Arrested

Police have confirmed the arrest of outgoing Butambala County legislator Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi in connection with alleged acts of political violence during the January 15, 2026 general election in Butambala District.

In a statement issued on January 22, 2026, Police said the legislator is currently in custody and will be arraigned before court in due course.

The statement, signed by Katonga Region police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe, said the arrest relates to "recent incidents of political violence in Butambala."

"He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court in due course," the statement reads.

In his victory acceptance message last Sunday, President Museveni accused Mr Kivumbi of leading a group of supporters who allegedly attacked police officers and Electoral Commission officials during the polling process.

Police say the alleged incidents disrupted electoral activities in parts of the constituency and prompted security intervention.

Sources say investigators are also examining a separate and more serious incident that occurred at the legislator's residence on the same day.

During the incident, a shooting reportedly took place, resulting in at least one fatality.

Police have not yet released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or whether the incident is directly linked to the election-related disturbances.

But Mr Kivumbi said his home was sprayed with bullets, that he was the target of the shooters and that some of his supporters had been shot dead.

The January 15 polls in Butambala, like several other hotspots across the country, were marked by heightened security deployment following reports of clashes between supporters of rival candidates, accusations of voter intimidation, and confrontations between civilians and security personnel.

Mr Kivumbi lost his seat to Mr Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi, a former editor of Sunday Monitor, who stood as an independent candidate.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and that more suspects may be arrested as investigations progress. Authorities have urged political leaders and their supporters to remain calm and to resolve electoral disputes through lawful channels.