Uganda: NUP Condemns Arrest of Its Deputy President Kivumbi

The Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), David Lewis Rubongoya, has condemned the arrest of Muwanga Kivumbi, saying it reflects what he described as a growing disregard for the rule of law by security agencies.

In a statement shared on social media, Rubongoya said Kivumbi's arrest brings to three the number of NUP deputy presidents currently in detention.

The others are Jolly Tukamushaba, the party's Deputy President for Western Uganda, and Lina Zedriga, the Deputy President for Northern Uganda.

"With the arrest of Muwanga Kivumbi, this brings to three the number of the National Unity Platform deputy presidents currently in detention. A crazy season," Rubongoya wrote.

Muwanga Kivumbi serves as the NUP Deputy President for Buganda under the leadership of party president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Rubongoya further noted that Tukamushaba and Zedriga have spent nearly eight days in custody without being produced before court or formally charged, a situation he said violates constitutional requirements. He accused security operatives of acting outside the law.

"Jolly Tukamushaba and Lina Zedriga are now almost eight days in custody. Never have they been arraigned nor charged. Now Muwanga Kivumbi joins them. Why is police breaking the law?" Rubongoya questioned.

NUP leaders have repeatedly called on authorities to observe constitutional provisions that require suspects to be produced before court within the legally stipulated time, warning that prolonged detention without trial undermines public confidence in the justice system.

The arrests come amid heightened political tensions following recent elections, with opposition leaders raising renewed concerns over political freedoms, due process and the conduct of security agencies.