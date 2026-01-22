South Africa: Anti-Immigrant Protests Erupt At Durban School

Education department rejects claims that immigrants are given preference

Police had to protect immigrant learners from protesters outside Addington Primary School in Point, Durban, on Wednesday.

Members of the anti-immigration movement March and March, together with members of the MK Party, believe, without evidence, that immigrant learners are being prioritised over South Africans who want to be placed in the school.

Some demonstrators attempted to block immigrant parents from fetching their children from school. Police used a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse the crowd and escorted the children safely to the vehicles.

This follows a similar protest last week, during which some South Africans stood by immigrant parents to defend their right to education.

A list of 66 learners who wanted to be placed in the school was presented by March and March.

Ironically, 20 of the learners on the list are not South African, said KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Mahlambi rejected allegations that immigrants are given preference.

All 66 learners have now been placed in schools, said Mahlambi.

In a statement, the department condemned the protest, saying it "resulted in a traumatic experience for learners". "This incident is deeply regrettable and necessitated ... psychosocial support to affected learners."

Flood victims want their children to be in nearer schools

The parents of an additional 15 children, whose families were displaced by floods in April 2022, want placements in nearby schools.

The flood victims had been relocated to temporary housing in Point Road, near Addington Primary School, and provided with scholar transport by the department. But that service was discontinued due to a lack of funds.

The department has requested funds from the provincial treasury to resume the scholar transport service, Mahlambi said.

Some of the flood victims have been visiting the school every day since last week, demanding that their children be admitted.

Samkelisiwe Mphangeli's child was finally given a place at Addington on Wednesday. "I am not working, so sending my child to the school where I will have to pay for transport was not going to be easy for me," said Mphangeli.

Noxolo Phakathi said the communication from the department has been confusing. She was first promised a space at Addington, but then the offer was retracted, she said.