Sudan: River Navigation Between Sudan and Egypt Resumed After Six Years

22 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Wadi Halfa — River navigation between Sudan and Egypt resumed on Tuesday after a six-year suspension, the Nile Valley River Navigation Authority announced.

The announcement came during a visit by the Director General of the Authority, to Wadi Halfa River Port, Colonel (Naval) Mohamed Adam Abkar, accompanied by a delegation from the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation.

In a statement to SUNA, Colonel (Naval) Mohamed Adam Abkar described the resumption of river transport as a "true link" between the two peoples, noting it will ease citizen movement and boost economic activity. He added that quay works at the port are 75% complete, and the "Sinai" steamship, accommodating passengers of both nationalities, is ready to enter service to support the voluntary return of citizens.

The Director General said the decision was taken under the direct guidance of the Ministries of Transportation in both countries, highlighting continuous coordination between the Sudanese and Egyptian governments. He affirmed that the return of river trips would help resolve visa issues and spur development in Wadi Halfa and surrounding areas.

